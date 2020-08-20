Rolling Stones, Ariana Grande, Elton John Are Music’s Highest-Paid Musicians

This year may be a disaster for the music biz, but that doesn’t (obviously) mean that 2019 wasn’t. Last year, a number of artists made a shit-ton of money on the strength of touring.

Billboard shared its ranking of last year’s highest-paid musicians, and the Rolling Stones top the list. The band made $65 million last year, including $60.5 million in touring. Ariana Grande was in second with $44.3 million, with $33.7 million from touring. The top five is rounded out by Elton John ($43.3 million overall), the Jonas Brothers ($40.9 million) and Queen ($35.2 million).

Other names on the list include Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Kiss, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Backstreet Boys, BTS, Khalid, John Mayer, Fleetwood Mac, Cher, Metallica, Aerosmith and Billie Eilish.

Check out the full list of the folks who can afford to buy you dinner and a drink here.