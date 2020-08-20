Though they’ve been touring for what feels like forever, Queen and Adam Lambert have yet to release a live album together.

The 20-plus song collection Queen + Adam Live Around the World is the group’s first-ever release live release with Lambert. It drops worldwide on Oct. 2, in CD, CD+DVD, CD+Blu-ray and vinyl formats. The former American Idol contestant joined the band in 2011 and has played 218 shows with Queen to date.

The set is a compilation of concert highlights personally selected by drummer Roger Taylor, guitarist Brian May and Lambert from over 200 concerts, including appearances at Rock in Rio, the UK’s Isle of Wight Festival, and one of their last performances before lockdown – the Fire Fight Australia benefit show. All formats include the band’s entire 22-minute Fire Fight Australia appearance in which they performed Queen’s original history-making 1985 Live Aid set in full: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Hammer To Fall,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Will Rock You” and “We are The Champions.”

Watch the trailer for Queen + Adam Live Around the World below:

In a statement about Queen + Adam Live Around the World, May said: “As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last 7 years with our brother Adam Lambert,” May said in a statement.

Lambert added: “When we couldn’t tour this year we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a Live album just felt right. It’s the first time we have released an album together and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favorite performances over the past seven years.”

Among those favorites are “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “I Want To Break Free” as well as rarities such as their versions of the Freddie Mercury-penned “Love Kills” and “I Was Born To Love You.” The DVD and Blu-ray featuring extra performance footage including a Roger Taylor “Drum Battle” with drummer son Rufus Taylor, and a Brian May “Last Horizon” guitar solo.

The set is available to preorder here.