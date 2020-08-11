Phish singer Trey Anastasio has had a busy year — even in quarantine. Phish released a new album, Sigma Oasis, earlier this year and while alone in New York City, Anastasio put together a solo album titled Lonely Trip.

On Tuesday night, Anastasio became the first in-studio guest on a late-night show since the coronavirus pandemic fully took hold of society in March. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Anastasio and the Roots tore through a version of the Lonely Trip track “I Never Needed You Like This Before.” The performance, socially-distant of course, took place in Studio 6A rather than the customary 6B due to spacing.

Upon entry into the building (with just his guitar and amp in hand), SPIN has learned, Anastasio had to take a COVID-19 test on site. He tested negative and everything presumed as planned with rehearsals taking place shortly thereafter.

Watch the performance of “I Never Needed You Like This Before” before.