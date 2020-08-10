Perfume Genius Shares Video for Recently Discovered ‘Rusty Chains’ Demo

In what’s been a terrible year, one of the few standouts has been Perfume Genius. The artists also known as Mike Hadreas released his latest effort, Set My Heart on Fire, wayyyyy back in April. Apparently being at home has allowed him to unearth some other material from his past.

In a tweet on Monday night, Hadreas revealed that he recently stumbled upon a nearly 10-year-old demo for “Rusty Chains.” What’s someone to do while at home and while in quarantine? Make a video for the alternative version.

“I found this demo from nearly ten years ago now, it really stirred something up in me so i made a video for it to share with you,” Hadreas said.

Earlier this year, Perfume Genius' Set My Heart on Fire landed on our list of the 30 Best Albums of 2020 (So Far).

