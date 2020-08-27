Pearl Jam Launch Voting Rights Sweepstakes

Pearl Jam and their Vitalogy Foundation have teamed up with online fundraising platform Omaze to not only raise funds to help ensure voting access this November but also to give one lucky fan and their guest the opportunity to hang out with Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament in their native Seattle.

Pearl Jam is asking all their fans—if able—to join the band in pledging to vote by mail in the 2020 election.

In addition to meeting Vedder and Ament, you’ll also get a private after-hours tour of the Pearl Jam: Home and Away exhibit at the Museum of Pop Culture and tour London Bridge Studios, where Ten was recorded. You’ll also get to ask all your big fan questions as well as potentially partake in some beers if you’re over 21.

“We would answer all your questions,” Vedder said in the promo video below. “Like how many guitar picks does Mike McCready throw out on any given night or how many bottles of red wine do you go through on a tour?”

Flights and a stay in the Pearl Jam Suite at The Edgewater Hotel are also included.

If you’re worried about the current pandemic, they’ve got that covered. “Your safety and peace of mind is our top priority, so this experience will be scheduled when it’s safe to travel and convenient for our partners,” the release said.

Learn more about Pearl Jam’s campaign with Omaze below.

For a chance to hang out with Pearl Jam, follow this link to enter the contest. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win.