Patti Smith will hold a special performance featuring music and a reading of excerpts from her most recent memoir, Year of the Monkey.

Filmed by acclaimed cinematographer Matthew Schroeder, “An Evening of Words & Music With Patti Smith” will take place at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn. Aside from the book reading, Smith will play a brief set with her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan.

This isn’t the only livestream Smith has participated in this year. To celebrate Earth Day (April 22), she, along with a group of artists including R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Cat Power, performed at Pathway to Paris Earth Day 50: A Virtual Festival.

Earlier today, Smith paid tribute to her son, Jackson, on his birthday. In January, she penned a special poem to honor Greta Thunberg on the climate activist’s 17th birthday.

Tickets for “An Evening of Words & Music With Patti Smith” will go on sale Friday (Aug. 7) at 11 a.m. ET on the Murmrr website.