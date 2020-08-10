Pantera’s Vinnie Paul Cutout Spotted at Texas Rangers Game

With sports making a comeback and fan simulations taking over the stands — in the form of either video feeds or cardboard cutouts— it was only right that Pantera’s late drummer Vinnie Paul earned some love from the Texas Rangers.

The Arlington, Texas native appeared on the stands of yesterday’s Rangers game after a fan supposedly submitted his photo to be made into a cardboard cutout. Needless to say, we’ve seen his “Domination” of the stadium ever since.

The drummer, who died in 2018 of heart disease at 54, was also a member of Hellyeah for the 12 years leading up to his death. The memorization of the late drummer found its way on Pantera’s Instagram page after the group posted a video of a Fox segment, which has earned plenty of fan love on socials.

The music great appears to be hanging out around some pets, including a few dogs and what appears to be a panda. To put it simply, he’s in good company.

Watching the Texas @Rangers game today, and they are doing the cardboard cutout fan thing like most teams are doing. Someone got Vinnie Paul in there. The Texas Rangers also play the beginning of Pantera's "Walk" song when some Rangers player walks, too. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/uQU7Xqztk8 — 𝖇𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 𝖔𝖓𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖊 (@sabbathfans) August 9, 2020