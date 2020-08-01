The National’s Aaron Dessner Teases New Big Red Machine Music

Aaron Dessner’s making the most out of quarantine. The National multi-instrumentalist played a huge part in the making of Taylor Swift’s new (and pretty damn good) surprise-album folklore, with a co-writer or producer credit on 11 of its 16 songs. But that’s apparently not all he’s been up to.

Dessner recently took to Instagram to tease new music with his other project, the Justin Vernon-assisted Big Red Machine. “5+ month studio bender continues,” he wrote alongside a photo of working song titles. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out about folklore….so glad you’re enjoying it as much as I do. Still feels surreal to me. Profoundly grateful to have time and space to work and finish things — and so thankful for the many friends contributing to that music and this new @bigredmachineadjv music — everything feels related. I can’t wait to share it with you.”

See his elusive post below.

Big Red Machine has had a busy year. Aside from apparently working on a new album, the band also collaborated with Michael Stipe on his new single “No Time For Love Like Now,” and Dessner accompanied the R.E.M. singer for a couple socially distanced late-night show performances.