Nas Unleashes New Hit-Boy Backed Single ‘ULTRA BLACK’

Nasty Nas has just gotten nastier, enlisting one of hip-hop’s boldest hit makers to produce his highly-anticipated Aug. 21 release, King’s Disease. And he wasn’t going to let us wait without a taste of what he and Hit-Boy can bring to wax together.

The big-name duo just released the debut single, “ULTRA BLACK,” off their join venture just days after initially letting fans know a project was making its way to streaming services soon.

And they delivered.

The track sees Hit-Boy — notably behind some of Beyonce and G.O.O.D Music’s greatest records — give Nas a dose of what makes him so cherished as a producer. And Nas comes out the gate strong, just as expected for his first release since 2019’s The Lost Tapes and first proper album cut since we heard the entirety of the 2018, Kanye West-executive produced Nasir.

“Aug. 21st will be a day to remember,” Hit-Boy previously said in a release.

Basically, Nas needs an expert producer behind him at all times to make his vision come to life. And — with a sure-to-be massive record on the way — we’re here for it.

Check out the track below: