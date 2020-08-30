MTV’s Video Music Awards take place tonight at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST from various locations across New York City. Below are the list of nominees. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have the most nominations and this is the first time in years that there’s an alternative category.

Video of the Year

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

PUSH Best New Artist

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Best Pop

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Best Hip Hop

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Best Rock

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

Best Alternative

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best Latin

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Queì Pena”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Video For Good

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Best Music Video From Home

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – (Billie Eilish)

Doja Cat – “Say So” – (Hannah Lux Davis)

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – (Nabil)

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – (Dave Meyers)

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – (Taylor Swift)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – (Anton Tammi)

Best Cinematography

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – (Kieran Fowler)

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – (Dave Meyers)

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – (Christopher Probst)

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – (Arnau Valls)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – (Thomas Kloss)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – (Oliver Millar)

Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – (A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen)

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – (Anna Colomeì Nogu ì)

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – (Laura Ellis Cricks)

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – (Christian Stone)

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – (Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – (Ethan Tobman)

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – (Drive Studios)

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – (Hoody FX)

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – (EIGHTY4)

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – (Mathematic)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – (Ingenuity Studios)

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – (Artjail, Scissor Films & Frender)

Best Choreography

BTS – “On” – (Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun)

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – (Kyle Hanagami)

DaBaby – “BOP” – (Dani Leigh and Cherry)

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – (Charm La’Donna)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – (Richy Jackson)

Normani – “Motivation” – (Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Halsey – “Graveyard” – (Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – (Frank Lebon)

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – (Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan)

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – (Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico)

ROSALIìA – “A Paleì” – (Andre Jones)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – (Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)