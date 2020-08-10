Metallica have just announced their first show of 2020.

Like many artists who have tried to bring the live experience to their fans this summer, the heavy metal legends have announced a one-night-only concert that will premiere at drive-in theaters throughout North America on Aug. 29.

As part of the ‘Encore Drive-In Nights’ concert series, Metallica will be filming the show at a secret location near their Northern California headquarters.

“As many of you know, we’ve not played together in quite some time,” drummer Lars Ulrich said in the announcement video, “actually since the ‘S&M2′ concerts last September. But that’s all changing now as we’re gearing up to record a live show especially for you, just for you.”

Aside from the live set, the show will also feature footage from the band’s decades’ long career. And Three Days Grace will be the Metallica’s “opening act.”

General ticket sales will start on Friday (Aug. 14). Each $115 ticket will not only include admission for up to six people in every vehicle but also four downloads of the S&M2 LP.

If you are a Fifth Member, then you can grab your tickets on Wednesday (Aug. 12) here.

As Ulrich previously mentioned, the band hasn’t played together since last September. And due to James Hetfield’s recovery, Metallica canceled their headlining spots at Sonic Temple and Louder Than Life. they have also postponed other shows and launched a livestream series of their classic shows due to the global pandemic.

For more information about tickets and the complete list of drive-ins that will be screening the show, visit the Encore Drive-in Nights website.

Watch official Metallica’s announcement below.