Mark Kozelek Denies Sexual Misconduct Accusations: ‘False Allegations and Innuendo’

Last week, Pitchfork published a report where three women accused Sun Kil Moon’s Mark Kozelek of sexual misconduct. In a statement posted on his website, Kozelek denies all of the accusations.

“It is important that I publicly and unconditionally deny that I engaged in the inappropriate and disturbing incidents falsely depicted in the media. While I support the important work of addressing legitimate claims of sexual misconduct, I reject the false allegations and innuendo in the recent press,” Kozelek’s statement begins.

“I have retained the legal counsel of Lavely & Singer to investigate and to pursue as necessary any claims against anyone participating to defame me in the media,” he concluded the statement.

Earlier on Monday, Kozelek’s European tour dates were postponed in the wake of the accusations.

Pitchfork’s report outlined a series of incidents between 2014 and 2017, one of which took place when one of the accusers was 19 and Kozelek was 47.

Last week, when SPIN reached out to Kozelek’s publicist for comment about the sexual misconduct allegations, the publicist replied, “Sorry, I haven’t been able to speak to Mark about this. I’ll let you know if that changes.”