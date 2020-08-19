It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the Mariah Carey faithful.

From the announcement of her September memoir to the weekly release of remix albums, live performances, and previously unreleased music videos, Carey’s fans are truly thriving. And today, they just stumbled on the biggest blessing of them all.

Carey announced an upcoming two-disc album release on Wednesday (Aug. 19) morning, titled The Rarities. The chanteuse says the project, out Oct. 2 on Sony Legacy, is a celebration of 30 years of love and support from her lambs, although she jokingly won’t say the number 30 out loud. According to an interview with Good Morning America today (Aug. 19), the two-disc set is full of unreleased gems from deep in her multiple-octave archives.

This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2 🦋 Pre-order now: https://t.co/vZ4SBXQ8hg pic.twitter.com/4JRW51QxVq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 19, 2020

“Basically, I found stuff in my vault that I either started to work on a long time ago and never released, or that I wanted to kind of finish mixing or do whatever,” Carey said. “But there are songs that have previously not been released so its exciting. It’s a monumental occasion for my career — you know, being in this business for two years is very tough but somehow we lasted.”

LAMBS REJOICE! We’re talking with the iconic @MariahCarey about her new album #TheRarities coming in October and her new memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” 🦋 #MariahOnGMA pic.twitter.com/XsdbiV7eDT — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 19, 2020

During the interview, Carey announced that a new single with production from So So Def megamind Jermaine Dupri will drop Friday. The single, “Save the Day,” was written years ago, and Carey told GMA that there’s a charitable component associated with the song. And according to listings of the track, it also features a sample of Lauryn Hill’s vocals from the Fugees’ cover of “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

The project’s second disc will also feature Carey’s full-length 1996 Daydream World Tour performance, Live at the Tokyo Dome. So while you wait for Mimi’s next drops, check out SPIN’s ranking of her 19 No. 1 singles in honor of the 30th anniversary of her debut. Preorder the album here.