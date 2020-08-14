Margo Price Covers ‘WAP’ on The Daily Show

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Margo Price served up a mellow version of the sexually graphic Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hit “WAP” on The Daily Show last night (Aug. 14.)

Host Trevor Noah and correspondent Dulcé Sloan invited Price’s performance to further their conversation about the media’s double standards and sexist coverage of presumptive vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, questioning whether a country version of the controversial song would incite the same outrage that the rappers’ original version has.

When Price finished her performance, she quipped, “let’s see how they like that one, Dulce.”

Noah’s response? “Damn, that was actually amazing. Still graphic, but amazing.”

Price released her third album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, on July 10.

Check out Price’s version of “WAP” below.