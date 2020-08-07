Hear a Snippet of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Tulsa Jesus Freak’

While fans may be enjoying Lana Del Rey’s poetry collection (yes this is still happening), they’re also eagerly awaiting any hint of new music.

And last night (Aug. 6), she delivered a teaser of a new track called “Tulsa Jesus Freak.”

The Instagram post shows Lana sitting in a candlelit room with a phone in hand trying not to get distracted by her cat and trying to rework the new song. Both Norman Fucking Rockwell producer and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and her brother Charlie Grant were tagged on the post.

The teaser marks the first new music Del Rey has released since 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell.

Watch the clip below.

View this post on Instagram Tulsa Jesus freak @final_garden @jackantonoff A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Aug 6, 2020 at 3:49pm PDT

As previously mentioned above, Del Rey recently released the audio version of her poetry collection, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, featuring original compositions by Antonoff. You can hear “Salamander” and “LA Who Am I to Love You” now. The hardcover and ebook versions will release on Sept. 29. Her second book of poetry, behind the iron gates – insights from an institution, still have no confirmed release date.

However, her next album is reportedly set to release on Sept. 5.