L7’s Smell the Magic to Be Reissued on Vinyl for 30th Anniversary

L7 broke through with their power-packed sophomore album, Smell the Magic, 30 years ago. Now Sub Pop is reissuing that influential alt-grunge record on Sept. 18, marking its first appearance on vinyl with all nine songs together.

You can hear a remastered version of “Shove” below.

The reissue comes in a special “Loser” edition, which, according to a press release, is available “on clear with high melt orange, blue, and gray vinyl.”

Prior to this release, the L7 covered Joan Jett’s 1983 track, “Fake Friends,” which featured the singer on vocals and guitar.

Check out the tracklisting below and preorder the album here.

1. “Shove”

2. “Fast and Frightening”

3. “(Right On) Thru”

4. “Deathwish”

5. “Till the Wheels Fall Off”

6. “Broomstick”

7. “Packin’ a Rod”

8. “Just Like Me”

9. “American Society”