Kanye West has revived his Sunday Service gathering on Sunday (Aug. 16).

Taking place at West’s Wyoming ranch, he revealed that all safety precautions were followed during the worship gathering.

“Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming,” West tweeted. “We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship.”

The gospel choir dressed bright orange outfits and without masks had space in between each singer though it may not be the strongly recommended six-feet social distance.

Kim Kardashian West, who was also there with three of their four children — North, Saint and Reign — said that “Kanye’s team took every precaution” to make the event a safe one. No one other than the choir, the West family and his team were present.

“For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting,” West’s wife tweeted.

This is West’s first worship service since Easter Sunday (April 12). Earlier this year, West’s Service paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. And his “Wash Us in the Blood” video, which released in June, featured a number of clips from previous Sunday Service rehearsals.

See more videos images from West’s Sunday Service below.

