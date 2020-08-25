Kanye West Sued for Alleged Copyright Infringement By MyChannel

Kanye West has been sued by video e-commerce company MyChannel, which alleges that the rapper-mogul-presidential candidate promised to invest $10 million in the company, but didn’t and instead, copied its video technology allegedly for his company’s use.

In the suit, obtained by SPIN, MyChannel alleges that in their initial agreement, it would provide “tens of thousands of hours in investment in Yeezy,” which is West’s apparel company. However, the company claims it was never paid for the over $7 million worth of work it provided West’s company over six months.

It also alleges that in June 2018, West promised to make a $10 million investment in the company, which never happened. The suit says that he “reneged on his promises seemingly on a whim and walked away from the successful partnership while misappropriating MYC’s trade secrets.”

By “trade secrets,” MyChannel alleges that West violated his NDA with the company and built similar technology that was used to benefit his own business without compensating the company. In this case, it means that the company allegedly discovered West used a version of their video technology to sell merch in his Sunday Service videos in 2019.

SPIN has reached out to West’s reps for comment.

MyChannel is seeking damages to be determined at trial by a jury.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report