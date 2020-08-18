Joe Strummer Tribute to Include Josh Homme, Bruce Springsteen and More

Never-before-seen footage of The Clash’s Joe Strummer, along with performances and testimonials from Lucinda Williams, Steve Buscemi, Bob Weir, Bruce Springsteen, Josh Homme and more will highlight a benefit for Save Our Stages on Aug. 21 at 3 pm EST, on what would be the late singer/guitarist’s 68th birthday.

A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer, will be produced by Jesse Malin along with Jeff Raspe and Joe Strummer estate manager, David Zonshine. Malin will host the free, two-hour event, which will stream here.

Stummer’s wife, Lucinda Tait, said in a statement: “To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honor Joe is really touching. Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organizing all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can’t all be in the same room together, I cannot think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this.”

“This tribute to Joe is not only a great way to honor him, but to also remind people how important his message is right now,” Malin added in a statement of his own.

Here’s the full lineup:

Joe Strummer (never before seen live footage)

Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes)

Beto O’Rourke

Bob Gruen

Bob Weir

Brian Fallon

Bruce Springsteen

Butch Walker

Cherry Glazerr

Craig Finn & Tad Kubler (The Hold Steady)

Dave Hause

Dhani Harrison

DJ Scratchy

Dropkick Murphys

Eugene Lutz (Gogol Bordello)

Frank Turner

HR (Bad Brains)

Hinds

The Interrupters

Jesse Dayton

Jesse Malin

Jim Jarmusch

Joe Ely

Josh Cheuse

Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age)

Lucinda Williams

Lyza Jane

Matt Dillon

Nikolai Fraiture (The Strokes)

Ray Gange (Rude Boy)

Richard Dudanski (101ers)

Sara Driver

Shepard Fairey

Spider Stacy (The Pogues)

Steve Buscemi

Tom Morello

+ very special guests