Joe Strummer Tribute to Include Josh Homme, Bruce Springsteen and More
Never-before-seen footage of The Clash singer/guitarist also part of benefit for Save Our Stages
Never-before-seen footage of The Clash’s Joe Strummer, along with performances and testimonials from Lucinda Williams, Steve Buscemi, Bob Weir, Bruce Springsteen, Josh Homme and more will highlight a benefit for Save Our Stages on Aug. 21 at 3 pm EST, on what would be the late singer/guitarist’s 68th birthday.
A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer, will be produced by Jesse Malin along with Jeff Raspe and Joe Strummer estate manager, David Zonshine. Malin will host the free, two-hour event, which will stream here.
Stummer’s wife, Lucinda Tait, said in a statement: “To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honor Joe is really touching. Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organizing all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can’t all be in the same room together, I cannot think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this.”
“This tribute to Joe is not only a great way to honor him, but to also remind people how important his message is right now,” Malin added in a statement of his own.
Here’s the full lineup:
Joe Strummer (never before seen live footage)
Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes)
Beto O’Rourke
Bob Gruen
Bob Weir
Brian Fallon
Bruce Springsteen
Butch Walker
Cherry Glazerr
Craig Finn & Tad Kubler (The Hold Steady)
Dave Hause
Dhani Harrison
DJ Scratchy
Dropkick Murphys
Eugene Lutz (Gogol Bordello)
Frank Turner
HR (Bad Brains)
Hinds
The Interrupters
Jesse Dayton
Jesse Malin
Jim Jarmusch
Joe Ely
Josh Cheuse
Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age)
Lucinda Williams
Lyza Jane
Matt Dillon
Nikolai Fraiture (The Strokes)
Ray Gange (Rude Boy)
Richard Dudanski (101ers)
Sara Driver
Shepard Fairey
Spider Stacy (The Pogues)
Steve Buscemi
Tom Morello
+ very special guests