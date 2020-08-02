Jane’s Addiction Play First Public Performance in Three Years For Lollapalooza Livestream

Jane’s Addiction reunited for their first public performance in three years Saturday night as part of Lollapalooza’s Lolla2020 livestream. Frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Chris Chaney, and drummer Stephen Perkins took over a remote sound stage for a calming rendition of “I Would For You” and electric “Stop.” Though the band shared a stage, the members made sure to keep their distance, with a clear partition between Perkins and the rest of the group.

Watch Jane’s Addiction’s set below.

Farrell’s been busy during Lollapalooza weekend. Aside from this reunion, he also got his band Porno For Pyros back together for the first time in 24 years during a backyard performance of “Pets” and “Kimberly Austin” on Thursday and staged a David Bowie tribute with his latest project Kind Heaven Orchestra by covering “Ziggy Stardust” earlier Saturday. The Lollapalooza founder has also hosted a number of interviews during the livestream event.

The weekend has seen some other memorable live performances, as well as archival footage from Lollas past. Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni covered Pearl Jam’s “Black,” and Josh Homme performed an acoustic rendition of Them Crooked Vultures’ “Spinning in Daffodils.”

Tune in to Lollapalooza’s YouTube channel today at 5pm CST for the last night of Lolla2020.