Two suspects have been arrested in the murder 2002 Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay. SPIN confirmed that federal prosecutors in New York will announce the indictment of two men long been suspected of participating in the killing.

The suspects in the killing of Jam Master Jay (born Jason Mizell) are Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr.

According to the indictment, which was obtained by SPIN, two of the 10 felony counts against the suspects are for Mizell’s murder, the other eight are solely related to the distribution of cocaine. Count one is for the “Murder of Jason Mizell While Engaged in Narcotics Trafficking”; count two states that “…the defendants, together with others, with malice aforethought, did unlawfully kill Jason Mizell, also known as “Jam Master Jay.”

Washington, 56, is currently serving a federal prison sentence for robbery. Jordan, 36, was taken into custody on Sunday (Aug. 17).

Jam Master Jay was 37 when he was murdered. As part of Run-DMC, he helped usher in rap’s Golden Age with hits like “It’s Tricky,” “King of Rock” and teaming with Aerosmith for a new version of “Walk This Way.”

In 2018, Netflix released a documentary analyzing the circumstances of Jam Master Jay’s murder, ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? The documentary didn’t come to a conclusion on who were the suspects.

The New York Times was first to report the arrests.