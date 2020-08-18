Jack White’s Third Man Records to Auction White Stripes Swag, Guitars, Drums and Clothing

Jack White and Third Man Records will auction off guitars, amps, personal items, stage equipment and other one-of-a-kind items from the label’s archives and White’s musical career and collection. Included in the online “garage sale” will be drum sets used in the White Stripes’ “Hardest Button To Button” video.

The auction starts at 9 a.m. CST Aug. 26 and runs to 9 pm CST Aug. 30, and takes place here. Visitors must register an account to bid, and bids of $1,000 or higher will be approved by an auction house.

Items on offer include stage monitor covers and pedalboards used on tour by the White Stripes, guitars from White’s personal collection, clothing used in video shoots, and other curios and equipment. All items come directly from Third Man Records and have a certificate of authenticity.

In a statement, Third Man Records explained that they took the opportunity presented by the necessity of social distancing to comb through the storage vaults and hidden closets at their headquarters and pulled the best of their infrequently used studio gear, furniture, and more, which they hope will be given new life at their next homes.

A portion of proceeds from go to benefit the John Peel Centre, Gideon’s Army, and the Detroit Phoenix Center.