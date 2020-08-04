Hear Members of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Deradoorian, Interpol Cover Black Sabbath

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, Angel Deradoorian, Interpol’s Brad Truax, Greg Fox, and Mick Barr have announced their first single as Black Sabbath cover band BSCBR.

The quintet’s Master of Rehearsal seven-inch single, out September 4 via Famous Class Records, features “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” All proceeds from the digital release will benefit Black Lives Matter, Pitchfork reports. Hear “Sweet Leaf” below.

The original track, which kicks off Black Sabbath’s third LP, Master of Reality, commences with a burst of looped coughing. In that spirit, the cover opens with grunts, laughter, and the random question, “There was a Chuck Norris movie called Invasion U.S.A., right?” (Indeed there was.) The new rendition stays faithful to the original, with Deradoorian nailing the Ozzy Osbourne spirit and the guitars reaching requisite stoner-metal heaviness.

BSCBR (Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal) formed in 2019 after Zinner, Deradoorian, and Fox met at a music residency in Berlin. They then brought the project to New York, expanded the line-up to include Truax and Barr, and started playing shows.

In other Black Sabbath cover news, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds joined Marcus King during a recent livestreamed charity concert to tackle “Electric Funeral.”