Hayley Williams has been gifting us with all sorts of covers during quarantine, but on Sunday the Paramore singer decided to use the latest installment of her “self-serenade” Instagram series to play a stripped-down version of one of her own solo songs — “Simmer” — on her back porch.

“this song came out 6 hundred years ago, b.c. (corona) but i still love it and it keeps evolving. ‘SIMMER,’” she captioned the video. “thanks for listening to me sing to myself all these months. i have really enjoyed sharing lil glimpses into my solitude like this. hope you’re stayin safe and allowing yourself some peace in your own solitude.”

She then gave a shout out to her adorable dog that makes a cameo in the clip: “oh yeah, Alf says hello.”

Watch the acoustic performance below.

Williams released her spectacular debut solo album Petals For Armor earlier this year, and Paramore ranked high on our “50 Best Rock Bands Right Now” list. See who else made the cut here.