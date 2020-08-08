Hayley Williams Plays Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ For Her Last ‘Self-Serenade’ Cover

Hayley Williams’ self-serenade Instagram series has undoubtedly been a bright spot in a pretty gloomy year, but all good things must come to an end (“for a while, anyway”).

On Friday, the Paramore singer shared “the last of the self-serenades for a while, anyway” with a beautifully vulnerable cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees.”

After revealing that “the top requested song” throughout her “self-serenadism” was by Radiohead, Williams admitted it “seemed sacrilegious at first until i realized that the band themselves have never once regarded what they do as precious or never-to-be-toyed with” via Instagram. “they are never beholden to any one version of their expression and public affections don’t seem to sway them. so many times people thought they were at their best only for them to bloom more beautifully into something unexpected and unequivocally better.”

Williams confessed that she “pretended to be over Radiohead” for a bit, “but good good things always find you and welcome you back.” And so, “in admiration of one of the best bands of all time” she shared her cover of the 1995 hit through a voice memo, mess ups and all.

Listen to Williams cover “Fake Plastic Tree” below.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Williams recently urged out-of-towners to abstain from visiting Nashville. She released her spectacular debut solo album Petals For Armor during quarantine, and Paramore ranked high on our "50 Best Rock Bands Right Now" list.