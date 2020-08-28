Guns N’ Roses to Stream Houston, Mexico City Shows From 2016

It’s been a while since Guns N’ Roses shared a live show from their Not in This Lifetime Selects livestream series. But the band is going to stream two gigs to make up for lost time.

The sets come from the Houston and Mexico City dates of their original 2016 leg. The Houston show took place at NRG Stadium on Aug. 5. The Mexico City airing is slightly unclear because the band played multiple shows in the Mexican capital city that year. The sets, though, are similar.

A (live) tale of two cities #NITL Houston, TX & Mexico City tonight on YouTube at 7pm EST 🔥 https://t.co/LKBJs0O4wV pic.twitter.com/59kULrJ7ow — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) August 28, 2020

The rockers launched their Not in This Lifetime Selects streaming series in May by sharing a 2019 show from Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena. They followed with their 2018 slot at the Download Festival in the U.K.

Guns N’ Roses played one show this year (coincidentally, in Mexico) before having to postpone their tour plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tune in at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST to watch the shows. Or you can watch it conveniently below.