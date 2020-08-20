Gareth Emery Opens Up About Soulless Dance Music Industry in Memoir Excerpt

Gareth “Laserface” Emery is one of the world’s top trance DJ-producers, and while we kind of made up that nickname, the Brit earned it with his 2019 Laserface tour. The two-hour experience packed 122 lasers onto stages from New York City to San Francisco and used cutting edge technology to perfectly sync the beams to his progressive melodies and punchy rhythms.

All that said, fans don’t flock to gigs solely because of the spectacle. Emery sets himself apart with intimacy and heart. His latest album, The Lasers, was released in July by indie distributor Create Music Group, explores some of the brightest and most harrowing moments of Emery’s life.

“I’d written songs about being on planes that had nearly crashed, personal and professional battles, and major events in my family – but obviously song lyrics only go so far,” he says in an emailed interview. “It was only after finishing the album that I decided to tell these stories properly.”

Emery dug deep and wrote a memoir, a companion to the LP called My Life in Lasers. It wasn’t a calculated move, just something that grew naturally during the album writing process.

“It started out as a few blog posts, and one story led to another,” he says. “Before long, it had turned into this therapeutic process where my laptop was basically glued to my hands for a month, emptying the contents of my brain into Word. At that point, I didn’t even know if I’d publish any of it. By the time I came up for air, it was 75 percent done. I realized I basically had a book. It couldn’t have happened any other way.”

The process was incredibly “therapeutic.” Recounting the time he was detained in Syria certainly put the wrong Starbucks order in perspective. It helped a lot with COVID quarantine, too.

“It’s easy to feel like the world’s ending this year, and much of the media narrative increases that feeling,” he says, “but writing the story of your life gives you the 1,000-foot view. I’ve had struggles before. I got through them. [This year] is a struggle. I’ll get through it. It gave me hope, and hopefully, it will give others hope, too.”

My Life in Lasers will be published in October. He launched a Kickstarter for it and surpassed his goal of $5,000 in less than a day. More than 800 backers have pledged $50,879 for the project, as of press time.

SPIN was able to get an excerpt from the book, one that exposes some of the more soulless practices within the dance music industry. Check it out below, and head over to Emery’s Kickstarter to get your own digital or signed copy.