Lily Cornell Silver released episode six of her Mind Wide Open IGTV series with guest Eddie Vedder today (Aug. 24). The pair speak about Silver’s father, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, activism and the power of empathy.

“I am thrilled that Ed offered to do Mind Wide Open,” Cornell Silver said in a statement. “His and his family’s support around my series means so much to me. He has always been like an uncle to me and is one of the pillars of support in my life. I know how impactful his voice is to people around the world and I deeply appreciate everything he stands for, so I am really excited for others to watch and hear his insights.”

In the episode, Vedder offered some choice wisdom and like he did in a slightly similar fashion on Daddy Issues last month, the singer described a tough upbringing and how was able to survive which in turn allowed him to flourish with his music.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that comfortable giving advice. I think I’m good at taking advice. I think I’m coachable. So my advice would be to take advice,” he said.

Watch the episode below.



Silver’s mission for the series is to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health. The IGTV show, which launched July 20, 2020, has featured guests including Dr. Marc Brackett, author of Permission to Feel and founding Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence; Guns ‘N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Monique Minahan, founder of The Grief Practice.