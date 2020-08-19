Eddie Vedder, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and More Urge Police Reform in California

Eddie Vedder, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna and the Jonas Brothers are among the hundreds of entertainment and sports figures who signed a letter today (Aug. 19) supporting police reform in California, urging state Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state legislature to approve two bills addressing police accountability.

Other artists to sign include Blondie, A$AP Ferg, Grimes, Death Cab for Cutie, Future, Jack Johnson also added their signatures to the open letter.

The first bill, SB 731 (Bradford), would establish an effective system to revoke a police officer’s certification based on criminal conviction and serious misconduct and update liability rules, while SB 776 (Skinner) would increase transparency and reporting in use of force incidents involving officers.

Both bills are making their way through the Legislature and may be voted on the floor of the Assembly as soon as next week.

The letter states: “While the killing of George Floyd inspired sustained outrage, protests, and reporting, the people of California have long understood the need to properly address the actions and accountability of police. For too long, courts have undermined the intent of the State’s laws, allowing bad police officers to violate the rights of those they are meant to protect. In addition, a lack of transparency and a deficient recordation system has shielded officers who abuse their authority and tarnish the integrity of California’s law enforcement. We can fix this.”

The letter was addressed to California politicians including Gov.Newsom, Speaker Anthony Rendon, Assembly Member Reggie Jones-Sawyer, and Assembly Member Ken Cooley.

Music industry leaders including Irving Azoff, Motown Records, and Universal Music Enterprises, along with Elon Musk and actors including Zooey Deschanel, Josh Gad, Chrissy Metz, Billy Porter and Robert DeNiro, also signed the letter.