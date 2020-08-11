Dave Grohl Remembers Trini Lopez: ‘A Beautiful Musical Legacy’

Singer Trini Lopez, who is best known for songs like his cover of “If I Had a Hammer,” “I’m Comin’ Home, Cindy,” “Sally Was a Good Old Girl” and “Lemon Tree,” died at the age of 83 in Palm Springs. Variety says The Dirty Dozen actor died due to complications from COVID-19.

Lopez may not have known it, but he had an important role in shaping Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl’s career as well.

In a series of tweets from the Foo Fighters account, Grohl thanked Lopez for his contributions to the band Grohl purchased a 1967 Trini Lopez signature guitar while he was still in Nirvana, and still relies on it to create the Foos’ sound.

“Today the world sadly lost yet another legend, Trini Lopez. Trini not only left a beautiful musical legacy of his own, but also unknowingly helped shape the sound of the Foo Fighters from day one,” the series of tweets began. “Every album we have ever made, from the first to the latest, was recorded with my red 1967 Trini Lopez signature guitar. It is the sound of our band, and my most prized possession from the day I bought it in 1992. Thank you, Trini for all of your contributions.”

Lopez got his start playing in big bands when he was 15. He signed with Columbia Records with his band Big Beats. He recorded his solo debut in 1963 with Reprise Records after Frank Sinatra saw him perform at PJ’s nightclub in Los Angeles.

See the tweets below.

