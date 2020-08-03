Since the Newport Folk Festival, like almost every other festival, had to postpone this year’s event. But it still held a virtual livestream that featured a sweet performance of Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free” by Courtney Barnett and Phoebe Bridgers on Sunday (Aug. 2).

Set up in their respective homes in Los Angeles and Melbourne, the two artists’ vocals blended so seamlessly you’d think that they were actually singing in the same room together.

This could be because both Bridgers and Barnett have experience covering “Everything Is Free” on their own. Bridgers performed the song with Julien Baker in 2018 at the Winnipeg Folk Festival, and Barnett covered the track in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018 as well.

Watch Courtney Barnett and Phoebe Bridgers’ performance of Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free” below.