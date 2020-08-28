Chadwick Boseman, ‘Black Panther’ Star, Dies at 43

Chadwick Boseman, star of many films but is best known for playing T’Challa in Black Panther, has died at the age of 43. An announcement on his Twitter account says that he’d been battling colon cancer since 2016. The statement said that Boseman would film in between surgeries and chemotherapy. Boseman had not publicly disclosed his diagnosis.

He died at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and his family by his side.

Born on Nov. 29, 1976 in Anderson, South Carolina, Boseman was known for portraying many of the most important figures in Black history. In 2013, he portrayed Jackie Robinson in 42 and a year later, James Brown in Get on Up. He’d go on to play Justice Thurgood Marshall in Marshall in 2017.

In 2018, Boseman would star in Black Panther, which was a historic success at the box office. The film grossed $1.3 billion worldwide and was the first film with a Black director (Ryan Coogler) to eclipse the billion-dollar mark. It is the ninth-highest grossing film of all time.

