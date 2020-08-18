Carly Rae Jepsen won’t be touring anytime soon for obvious reasons. And she’s sad not only about being unable to perform but she also misses hanging out with her bandmates.

So, she wrote a song, “Me and the Boys in the Band” about how much they have meant to her and just shared a fun video that features the guys playing from their homes. The clip also shows Jepsen lounging around and trying to entertain herself at home as well as photos and clips from previous times on tour.

She talked about the song in a statement:

“On the road. That was the life. I miss travel and performing and my band mates who over the years have become my adopted brothers. Through romantic relationships good and bad I have always found myself again in the late-night conversations with my band. Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can’t wait for more. Till then a from home “pick me up” song from all of us to you. Me and the boys and the band! Big thanks to Jack Antonoff, Tavish Crowe, Jared Manerika and Nik Pesut for making this jam come together from a distance.”

Before the video’s release, she teased the visual by posting a photo of the lyrics on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Me and the Boys in the Band A post shared by Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) on Aug 17, 2020 at 4:13pm PDT

Watch Carly Rae Jepsen’s new video for “Me and the Boys in the Band” below.

Towards the end of the month, Jepsen will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of E*MO*TION with a karaoke party on Aug. 27 — virtual, of course. You can find more info about it below.