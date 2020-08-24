Beyoncé Shares ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Video

Less than a month after the release of her visual album, Black Is King, Beyoncé shared a new video for “Brown Skin Girl” on Monday morning.

“It was so important to me in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ that we represented all different shades of brown. We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other,” Beyoncé said in a statement to Good Morning America, which debuted the video.

The six-minute video — directed by Jenn Nkiru — features appearances from Destiny’s Child groupmate Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, actor Lupita Nyong’o, singers Saint Jhn and WizKid and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

In our review of Black Is King, we wrote that the visual album was “a creative pinnacle.”

See Beyoncé’s video below.