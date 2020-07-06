Zack de la Rocha Rocks Out on Guitar in Pre-Rage Against the Machine Band in Unearthed Footage

Believe it or not, there was a time before Rage Against the Machine. Zack de la Rocha just has some extra video proof now.

In a newly resurfaced throwback video, the RATM singer can be seen with his pre-Rage hardcore band Hard Stance. It’s been 30 years since the March 1990 clip was taken at Hollywood Live in Hollywood, California, and de la Rocha seems just as energetic as he’d be known for years later. The group formed in 1987, but the Rage Against the Machine singer only became their lead vocalist to fill another’s shoes later on.

De la Rocha lets vocalist Eric Ernst take the mic for most of the show, but little did he know, he’d form RATM just a year later and own the mic for years to come. Still, the clip shows a lot of stage diving, running around and well, whatever else you’d expect from an early ’90s hardcore show.

“The following footage was recovered from a tape owned by the Haworth family and provided to hate5six.com for digitization, restoration, and online preservation,” a disclaimer reads at the start of the clip. “The identity of the original filmer is currently unknown but will be made clear in the description should they come forward.”

Check out the throwback clip below: