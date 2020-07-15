Yo La Tengo Release Third Song in As Many Days

Yo La Tengo has done it again.

The indie veterans have shared their third song in as many days, releasing “James gets up and watches mourning birds with Abraham (Wednesday)” on…Wednesday.

The tune follows “James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds (Monday),” “Georgia thinks it’s probably okay (Tuesday)” which were released on Monday and Tuesday, respectively on Yo La Tengo’s new Bandcamp page.

Listen to the song below.