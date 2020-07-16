Yo La Tengo Release Fourth New Song From Rehearsal Session

For the fourth time this week, Yo La Tengo has shared a new song.

Titled “Georgia considers the two blue ones (Thursday),” the all-instrumental song is a shade over eight minutes and is the latest song to be shared this week from the band’s April rehearsal sessions in New Jersey.

The tune follows “James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds (Monday),” “Georgia thinks it’s probably okay (Tuesday),” and “James gets up and watches mourning birds with Abraham (Wednesday).” Expect a new song, based on how this week is going, to drop on Friday as well.

Yo La Tengo hasn’t released a new album since 2018.

Listen to “Georgia considers the blue ones (Thursday)” below.