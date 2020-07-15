Whitney Announce Covers Album, Release Rendition Of The Roches’ ‘Hammond Song’

Few bands can emulate the twang of John Denver. Fewer can come close to showcasing the soul of SWV. And, well, only one band can really do both.

Chi-town indie rockers Whitney announced this morning that they’ll be releasing a 10-track album, Candid, next month with covers ranging from Denver’s “Country Roads” to SWV’s “Rain.” Also in the mix are tracks by Kelela, David Byrne and The Roches, whose single “Hammond Song” was reimagined by the group and shared today in promotion of the record.

“This could’ve been as simple as saying we really love these songs and we love our bandmates and making a covers record just felt right,” drummer and singer Julien Ehrlich said, “but it truly became an exploration into how we can evolve as a band going forward.”

On Twitter, the group explained that they met up in February to record a few covers, but the session quickly turned into an album-making get-together. For that, we’re grateful.

Candid drops on Aug. 14 via Secretly Canadian. Check out Whitney’s cover of “Hammond Song” below: