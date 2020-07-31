Watch Josh Homme’s Acoustic Take on Them Crooked Vultures Song

Josh Homme dusted off a Them Crooked Vultures deep cut during Lollapalooza’s virtual festival on Thursday, playing a solo acoustic version of “Spinning in Daffodils.”

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman, sporting a regal mustache and beard, tackled the track in a backyard-type setting, cranking out dusty, knotty riffs on his Gibson.

Homme was introduced by Lollapalooza co-founder Perry Farrell, whose former band Porno for Pyros reunited for the first time in over two decades to play a brief acoustic set.

“Spinning in Daffodils” appears on Them Crooked Vulture’s 2009 debut LP, which features the core power trio of Homme, Dave Grohl, and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones. According to Setlist, they performed that song 71 times onstage; Homme previously played it twice.

Lolla2020, which replaces the canceled in-person festival, runs through Aug. 2. Along with numerous past headlining slots, the event features original performances from artists H.E.R., Kali Uchis, and Vic Mensa, among others.

Farrell is involved in several other Lolla2020 events: leading a David Bowie tribute with pianist Mike Garson, joining Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins for a performance with Kind Heaven Orchestra, and hosting conversations with performers like Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, Chuck D, and Matt Pinfield.

On Thursday, Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni Cornell covered Pearl Jam’s “Black” as part of the fest.