Vanilla Ice to Play 4th of July Weekend Concert in Austin

At a time when bars, clubs, gyms and other places not co-owned by Kid Rock are shutting down again due to the spike in coronavirus cases (including in Texas where Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last week shutting down the state’s bars), one event will go on in celebration of July 4th weekend in Texas: Vanilla Ice.

Instead of stopping, collaborating and listening to health officials, Ice wants to roll back the years to the ’90s, which is what it says in the promotional material for his show at the Emerald Point Bar & Grill that takes place on Friday (July 3).

“I can’t wait to get back to this,” Ice said in an Instagram post. “The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers. We had 5.0’s, blockbuster, Beavis and Butthead, Wayne’s World, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan … Mortal Kombat is still better than Fortnight … the last of the great decades.”

Wanna feel more early ’90s vibes? Color Me Badd is opening.

According to the Austin Chronicle, the venue is selling 2,500 tickets for the event, which is about half of the venue’s capacity. The catch here, according to the paper, is that the venue operates as a restaurant, so it’s allowed to have 50% capacity. Tickets for the show are selling for between $25 and $300.

So, if you’re in the greater Austin area and want to bust out your vintage Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Secret of the Ooze gear, now you can.