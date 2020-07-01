The Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These” has seen a variety of covers from different artists since it released in 2003.

And recently, a group from the North West Ambulance Service has taken on the song to raise funds to support the staff and the communities in the northwest region of England. So far, they have raised around £6,000 (or $7,468), NME reported.

“Thanks for listening. This was a fun project for some of the staff working for the North West Ambulance Service. It was something positive to focus on during the recent tough times,” the video caption said.

Andrew Wood, who’s the North West Ambulance Service team leader, said that they were inspired by BBC Radio 1’s cover of the song that dropped in April.

“I decided to choose the song because the lyrics really hit home with everything that was going on with Covid-19 and the pressure that it was putting on all of the NHS, not just the ambulance service,” Wood told The Mail.

Watch the North West Ambulance Service workers perform their version of the Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These” below.