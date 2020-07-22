Nobody knows how to kick off their band’s return quite like FUZZ frontman Ty Segall.

The San Francisco hard-rock trio released their latest track, the appropriately titled “Returning,” on Wednesday. They also announced that their upcoming third studio album, III, is out October 23 via In the Red Recordings. The eight-track project, which follows 2015’s II, features Segall on drums, Chad Ubovich on bass, Charles Moothart on guitar, and all three splitting vocals throughout.

The group recorded and mixed the album at United Recording with engineer Steve Albini, who has previously worked with bands like Nirvana, the Breeders, and Pixies. And if it’s anything like the group’s latest single, it’ll be full of some heavy, distorted jams. The new project keeps “the focus on the live sounds of the band,” while keeping overdubs and studio enhancements to a minimum, according to a statement.

Alongside the record, FUZZ also plans to hit the road later in the year. The trek currently kicks off December 3 at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom and wraps up in March 31 at London’s Electric Ballroom.

Check out FUZZ’s latest single below and pre-order the record here.