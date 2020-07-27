SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream kept things in high gear last week with live performances from Monogem and Petra Jarrar, a gaming session with Skott, and an exclusive Kat Calls interview with the award-winning Elderbrook.

But while last week saw a wide range of musical variety, this week brings in some serious rockers for our intimate sets. We’ll get an electrifying live performance from the powerful Lisa Ramey (from The Voice) as well as unique sets from the Elwins, Taking Meds and much more.

