Tricky Releases New Single ‘Thinking Of’

Following the announcement of his upcoming album, Fall to Pieces, Tricky has released another single off the record.

Running just over two minutes, “Thinking Of” features the vocals from Marta Złakowska, who also appeared on “Fall Please,” which dropped last month.

“I can tell when someone is humble and down to earth,” Tricky said of Zlakowska, who he discovered on the opening night of a Polish tour. “Marta doesn’t care about being famous, she just wants to sing.

Unlike the dance vibe of “Fall Please,” “Thinking Of” has a slower groove and harder beat — leading us to think that the new album will have a variety of different feels.

Fall To Pieces releases on Sept. 4 via False Idols. Preorder your copy here.

Hear Tricky’s new track, “Thinking Of,” below.

Tricky has also dropped the dates for his 2021 European tour. See the dates below and find out how to buy tickets here.