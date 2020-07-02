Despite Rage Against the Machine’s best-laid plans for their massive reunion tour tabled for another year, Tom Morello has remained busy (kind, generous, and sharp-tongued too!)

This morning, Morello shared “Stand Up,” a new song he recorded with Shea Diamond, Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds and the Bloody Beatroots, which, lyrically, is a reflection of the diversity of people unifying against racism.

The tune was co-written by Morello, Reynolds, Diamond, the Bloody Beetroots, Justin Tranter and Eren Cannata.

“I grew up in the tiny lily-white, archly conservative town of Libertyville, Illinois. When I was a kid, someone hung a noose in my family’s garage, there was occasional N-word calling, etc, etc. On June 6 of this year, there was a Black Lives Matter rally and march in that same town that drew over 1,000 people,” Morello said in a statement. “It seems that the times, they are a’changin’. I was so inspired that night, I reached out to Dan from Imagine Dragons. The Bloody Beetroots and I had conjured a slamming track and within 24 hours Dan had sent back a completed vocal. We got Shea Diamond, a Black transgender woman with a long history of activism, on the track and the coalition was complete.”

All proceeds from the song will be donated to the NAACP, Know Your Rights Camp, Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute.

“When Tom reached out to work together with Shea Diamond and The Bloody Beetroots on this track I immediately went up into my room and wrote/sang the chorus and verse that day. This country certainly needs fixing, and I believe it will take people from all sides and colors to fix it,” Reynolds added.

Listen to the song below.