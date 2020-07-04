Thurston Moore Shares ‘Cantaloupe’ Off Upcoming Solo Album

After announcing a new solo album called By The Fire a couple of weeks ago, Thurston Moore shared another track off the project on Friday. “‘Cantaloupe’ is a song about the dance of romance and surrealism, where the hallucinations of wild dreams come true,” the Sonic Youth founder wrote in the Bandcamp description.

By the Fire is Moore’s latest project with the Thurston Moore Group, which features former Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley, My Bloody Valentine bassist Deb Googe, and guitarist James Sedwards. The album is slated for a Sept. 25 release on Moore’s Daydream Library Series label.

Moore paired the album announcement with a song called “Hashish.” He also recently released a nine-minute-long instrumental track called “Strawberry Moon,” and the politically charged “May Daze.”

Listen to “Cantaloupe” below.

<a href="http://thurstonmoore1.bandcamp.com/track/canteloupe" target="_blank">CANTELOUPE by Thurston Moore</a>

Sonic Youth also uploaded another rarity to their ever-growing Bandcamp archive on Friday, sharing Live In Bremen 1991. Here’s what Shelley had to say about the latest release:

Live in Bremen was recorded at the Aladin Music Hall on August 27 1991, just halfway through the 12 day European tour that would later become immortalized in The Year Punk Broke documentary directed by our friend Dave Markey. In Bremen we returned to the familiar – a smaller-sized indoor venue – after playing to gargantuan, surreal-sized audiences at the Reading Festival and Pukkelpop. The Aladin had opened in 1977 and had hosted bands such as Golden Earring, Foghat and Blue Öyster Cult, but on this night Sonic Youth, Gumball and special guests Nirvana were on the bill. Two different bootleg SY records were released from this concert; The Mira Tapes, sourced from an audience recording and Live In Bremen, a semi-official bootleg picture disc with a Yoo-Hoo (a NJ-local chocolate beverage drink) bottle cap – supplied by the band – as the cover star. This concert was also the source for some of the audio used for The Year Punk Broke film score and it’s subsequent short (This Is Known As) The Blues Scale. Now for the first time, and from our own audio source, the entire Sonic Youth in Bremen set (minus encore) is presented here (complete w/a tape-flip during I Love Her All The Time).

Listen to Live In Bremen 1991 below, and read our oral history of Sonic Youth’s Goo here.