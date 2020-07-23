It wouldn’t be right if Thundercat didn’t write a song for the new ThunderCats series, right? With all that’s wrong in the world, you can take solace that at least they got something right with this one.

At a virtual Comic-Con panel that took place today (July 23), not only was the bassist known as Stephen Bruner enlisted to write a track for ThunderCats Roar, but he’ll also be appearing in the series as Grune The Destroyer, a villain that appeared in the original series from the 1980s.

In typical Thundercat fashion, his tweet on the matter summed it up nicely.

Thundercat’s “Dragonball Durag” made our list of the 50 Best Songs of 2020 (So Far). Listen to Thundercat’s theme song for the upcoming Cartoon Network show below: