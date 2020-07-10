The Flaming Lips Go Back Into Their Bubbles in ‘Dinosaurs on the Mountain’ Video

A few weeks ago, the Flaming Lips performed in their trademark bubbles during a taped performance for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The group head back into the bubbles for their new video for “Dinosaurs on the Mountain,” the third single to come from American Head.

In the video, which was directed by singer Wayne Coyne and longtime collaborator George Salisbury, the Lips ponder what life was like for dinosaurs if they had survived that whole extinction thing.

Previously, the Flaming Lips released “Flowers of Neptune 6,” which featured Kacey Musgraves and “My Religion Is You.” They also covered George Jones in May for a Netflix movie starring Liam Hemsworth.

The Flaming Lips’ American Head is out on Sept. 11 on Warner Records.

Watch the video below.