The Aces’ ‘Songs That Get Us Out of Bed’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is Utah-based alt-pop outfit the Aces:

Hello everyone! This is a playlist to get you up and AT ‘EM. We all need a little extra push and motivation right now, so we put together some songs that help us feel ready to take on the world, even if we are just doing it from a zoom call in our PJ’s lmao. – The Aces

“Sugar” – Brockhampton

I love this song. Especially the rhythmic elements, I think it’s so catchy. – Alisa Ramirez

“My Phone Is Trying to Kill Me” – The Aces

Best. Song. EVER. A bop, so special, never been done before!!! A favorite off our upcoming album! – Alisa Ramirez

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion

I literally work out to this song on repeat every day, I learned the Tik Tok dance in the quarantine when I was bored lol. – Alisa Ramirez

“I Got You” – Bazzi

I love Bazzi, he makes the best feel-good music. I’ve had this one playing every morning while I make breakfast. – Alisa Ramirez

“ESP” – N.E.R.D

I love N.E.R.D, I love their creativity and how they explore genre! One of my fav songs to workout to. – Katie Henderson

“I THINK” – Tyler, the Creator

Another favorite to workout to. This record is amazing and I never get tired of listening to it! – Katie Henderson

“Death Bed” – Powfu ft. Beabadoobee

I really like the original song “Coffee” by Beabadoobee that is sampled in this song. I love how Powfu used her song so uniquely. – McKenna Petty

“Supalonely (Lownley)” – Benee

I’ve loved Benee for so long and LOVE this rendition of her song Supalonely. The lyrics feel so relatable right now. – McKenna Petty

“Cheesin'” – Cautious Clay, Remi Wolf, Still Woozy

I was stoked when I saw this version come out cause its so many of my fav artists! I also loved how they’re donating to the cover relief fund. – McKenna Petty

“Keep It In Line” – Broncho

Broncho is one of my favorite bands! This song makes me feel good, along with the rest of their music. – Katie Henderson

“Work Out” – J Cole

What’s a good playlist without a proper throwback? Sometimes in the ‘tine you just gotta turn on a bop and dance. – Katie Henderson

The Difference” – Flume, Toro y Moi

Toro y Moi is one of my favorite artists to bump while I’m dancing or running. Him and Flume together is a dream collab! – McKenna Petty

“Heart To Break” – Kim Petras

This song is just simply feel good, I always wanna scream it. Queen Kim P serving us, as always! – Cristal Ramirez

“F&MU” – Kehlani

“This one just puts me right in my feels lmao, the beat is so sick and Kehlani never disappoints.” – Cristal Ramirez

“Levitating” – Dua Lipa

“oooooo this song is just a dance fever party track. It makes me feel so good every time I listen to it.” – Cristal Ramirez