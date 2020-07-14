Tensnake’s ‘It Will Be Alright’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is German DJ/producer Tensnake.

Hi guys, Tensnake here. While we are all trying our best to cope with current situations around the globe, I sat down and put 10 songs together that originally inspired me to dip my toe into electronic music. Now, these songs seem to be very relevant again, as they made me dream of what could be possible in life, and how to change things for the better. Dance music has and always will have the power to change my life and also the lives of so many others. We should not lose hope that things can change. It is what is needed the most at the moment, and inspires hope and positivity.

Ce Ce Rogers – “Someday”

The best piano hook ever written in House music. The vocals and lyrics are beautiful too.

Joe Smooth – “Promised Land”

One of my favorite songs ever. It’s the perfect combination of early house and pop. As timeless as it gets.

Inner City – “Big Fun”

Again, a very great combination of electronic beats and pop vocals. This might be the opener track of my first post-lockdown set.

Ten City – “Devotion”

I don’t really remember how I came up with the moniker Tensnake, but if there was inspiration in finding a moniker, it probably was Ten City.

Orbital – “Chime”

Probably the most iconic UK electronic track from the early rave days. It was Orbital’s first single. I still listen to it once a month, it makes me happy.

Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle – “Your Love”

What an absolutely wonderful, mysterious and timeless anthem this is. I will never get tired of listening to it.

Mr. Fingers – “What About This Love”

I would say “Can You Feel It“ has probably had a bigger impact on me in general, but this track by Larry Heard is just as great. An absolute monster of a bassline and beautifully weird production.

Apex Twin – “Heliosphan”

Maybe my favorite track from the Selected Ambient Works. It’s sad and hopeful at the same time, a great way to close a set early in the morning.

Round One – “I’m Your Brother”

This came out on Main Street Records, a sub-label of the legendary Basic Channel label from Berlin. If we are talking about Deep House, it probably can’t get any better than this.

Sterling Void – “It’s Alright”

This song makes more sense now than ever. Produced by Marshall Jefferson and clearly 100% free of the use of Autotune, this song will always remind you – it’s gonna be alright.